WWE NXT Live Event Results From Johnstown (4/22): Ricochet And Velveteen Dream In Main Event, Ciampa

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Chuck Kassick for sending in these results from last night's NXT live event in Johnstown, PA:

* No Way Jose defeated Chad Lail

There was a promo by Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas about their tag match tonight with Dream. They are wrestling Black and a mystery partner.

* Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair. There was an impressive gorilla press slam by Belair during the match followed by the "Warrior like" drop and splash for a two count. LeRae won after a second rope moonsault.

* EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno with the fireman carry diamond cutter. EC3 attacked Ohno before the bell.

* The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons. Great match. A number of false finishes and well timed spots.

* Kairi Sane & Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans & Shayna Baszler after Sane pinned Evans after what looked like a botched finish. Lacey looked like she was supposed to kick out. Kudos to the ref for counting the three.

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Oney Lorcan. Gargano's music played, crowd starts cheering and Ciampa comes out and cuts a Mr. Thomas Sports Entertainment promo. Crowd chants "you tapped out" and he said that the match didn't count because it was unsanctioned. Great heel work. Oney Lorcan answered the open challenge. At one point Ciampa hit Orcan with a taped fist foreign object (old school NWA) while the ref was distracted. Kick out at 2! Eventually Ciampa won with a running knee.

After the victory, Ciampa put the Gargano lock on Lorcan and won't break the hold. Gargano came through crowd, breaks it up, chases him off and a melee ensued.

* Ricochet & Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream and Andrade Cien Almas (with Zelina Vega). Ricochet took a beating and eventually made a hot tag to Black, who cleaned house but the match continued. At one point, all four men were down after eating super kicks, knees, clotheslines, etc. Black pinned Almas after hitting the Black Mass.

.