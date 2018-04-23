WWE Live Event Results From Chattanooga (4/22): Short AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Main Event

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Billy Thomas for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event in Chattanooga, TN:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bludgeon Brothers defeated New Day & Usos in a triple threat match.

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

* Naomi defeated Lana

* Randy Orton & Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev & Aiden English in a tag match

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Women's Title Match.

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillenger

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via Disqualification. The match was hot and the crowd was super into it. Nakamura hit that low blow to the groin, and was DQ'd quick. It totally deflated the entire crowd with that finish and there weren't boos, but the arena just went rather silent which was quite strange. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm as Nakamura tried to leave the ring. Then he got on the mic and challenged Nakamura again to a future match and cut a bizarre promo on "redneck pride". The crowd was still sorta silent as that ending just really killed the whole main event.