Roman Reigns Reveals Who He'd Like To Face At Next Year's WrestleMania

Roman Reigns spoke with WWE.com's Spanish section to promote next month's WWE live events in Spain (May 12 in Zaragoza and May 13 in Málaga). Thanks to William Beltrán for sending these translated highlights:

After defeating Undertaker last year, do you think the match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34) has been the most difficult of your career?

"For me it's like comparing who is more 'beast'. Physically this has been the most difficult match because we all know what Brock puts into play every time he gets into a WWE ring. He is one of the biggest and fastest athletes and physically he has been terrible, nothing pleasant, no. When I face him it's easier to prepare because I know it's going to be a very physical battle, but when I face people like Undertaker, Triple H and many others it's more difficult because you have to prepare yourself on the mental plane. I've been playing football for many years and it's one of the toughest sports in the world, so I can tell you that I'm not afraid of Brock and that I'm ready to face him again".

After having faced John Cena, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, who will be next?

"It's difficult. The last few years have been a roller coaster of sensations, a great opportunity, but I think I'd like to face Daniel Bryan again. I do not see much of the talents of SmackDown, but I know that he has a medical discharge and that if his health respects him it could be a great match for next year at WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns. But if it can not be, then I'd like to face the rest of The Shield, Seth and Dean again, I think it would be great too".

