The Rock On His Talks With Vince McMahon About WrestleMania 34

The Rock spoke with KISS FM UK to help promote his latest movie, Rampage. During the conversation Rock was asked if he would make a return to wrestling and Rock said not only would he, but he nearly did, after a conversation with Vince McMahon about WrestleMania 34.

"Oh yeah, absolutely. Sure! As a matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking probably about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania," Rock said. "He pitched me this really great idea that involved a tag match with Ronda Rousey - who's incredible - I'm very proud of her, and Triple H, and Stephanie [McMahon].

Despite Rock's interest, he was asked how come the plans didn't come together.

"We were really excited about it on the phone," Rock admitted. "We couldn't make it work this time because I was in Shanghai [for a film premiere], but who knows down the line."

Rock's last appearance in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds, a record for the fastest WrestleMania match.

As noted, Batista reportedly said WWE had also talked with him about teaming with Rousey, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on why no deal was reached, but WWE ended up going with Kurt Angle as Rousey's partner. Angle and Rousey would go on to win the match at WrestleMania.

