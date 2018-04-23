Ronda Rousey Opponent Set For WWE Tour, Mark Henry & Mojo Rawley Explore Jeddah (Video), WWE NXT

- WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry exploring the alleyways of Old Jeddah in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey will be wrestling at several WWE live events in Europe next month. She has been announced to face Mickie James at the May 19th live event in Paris, France. Below is the line-up for that show, which will likely be the line-up for other dates on the tour:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James

* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

* Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

- Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Kentucky in June, which will take place before the "Takeover: Chicago" event during Money In the Bank weekend. Below is his tweet along with WWE's announcement on the dates: