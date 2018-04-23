Samoa Joe Talks Daniel Bryan's Return To The Ring

The latest episode of the Wrestling Compadres Podcast features an interview with Samoa Joe, that was conducted over WrestleMania weekend. Below are some highlights:

Southern California creating Superstar pro wrestlers:

"I think a lot of people in the southern California scene you're finding at the forefront of the industry. I feel like at times when certain areas explode. Southern California had a big explosion with myself, and even though he's a Washington guy, he burst on the scene in California - I'm talking about Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura was a Los Angeles Dojo guy. A lot of the guys that came out of the Southern California area are really... if they haven't made it in the forefront of the industry, they are definitely out and about so it's pretty cool."

Daniel Bryan returning to the ring:

"I take it in kind of a mixed bag. Obviously, I think it is awesome that he is back. It's one thing I say about him is that he is a very diligent and determined guy. He has fought this for years to be cleared, and I know he wouldn't do it if he didn't think it was something he shouldn't be doing."

Bryan's return opening up doors for different methods of rehab:

"What I feel now - I think in general we are heavily involved with PRP, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is definitely on the table for recovery and rehab. I give our training staff a lot of credit, they are really diligent about us going out there. Obviously, there is a lot of bunk science and a lot of fads, but I give us credit that our guys are a lot more open minded and are definitely trying to find the newer techniques that do work and give every advantage to our athletes to recover and get back in the ring."

