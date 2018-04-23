Chris Jericho On Undertaker Match Getting Changed, WWE HOF Infographic, WWE In Bakersfield

- Chris Jericho was interviewed by Kid Cadet, which you can check out in the video above. During the interview Jericho was asked if he will still be a part of Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event despite his scheduled match with The Undertaker getting nixed.

"I am, yes," Jericho said. "Things changed [regarding the Casket Match against The Undertaker]. I was never in that match in the first place. They asked if I wanted to be in that match, and then they changed their mind and I said sure. In the world of WWE, things change all of the time. You have to go with the flow, that is what gives you longevity and makes you a better performer. There are times when things are planned for months and then they change, and there's a lot of times things get changed in three seconds. You have to be ready to go at all times."

- WWE will return to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, CA for a SmackDown live event on Monday, June 25th. WWE Champion AJ Styles, U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton are some of the wrestlers advertised for the show. Tickets are available at AXS.

- Through the end of the day, you can get 40% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promo ends on Monday, April 23rd at 11:59 pm PT.

- Our friends at Costume Supercenter for sending us the infographic below that highlights the headliners for every WWE Hall of Fame. It features the debut, a memorable match, the finishing move and accolades for each wrestler:

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.