WWE Hall Of Famers Set For GRR Panel, Rob Van Dam Talks Weed (Video), Dana Brooke Wants To Wrestle

- To celebrate 4/20 this past weekend, Hollymood Entertainment released this video of Rob Van Dam talking about marijuana, his experiences with pot, medicinal use and more. The interview was filmed a few years back but just now released.

- WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Booker T have been announced for the Kickoff pre-show panel at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They will join host Byron Saxton. No word yet on if the three Legends will be calling any of the matches in Saudi Arabia, which Lawler previously teased. Below is the full announcement on the panel:

- Dana Brooke wants more ring time on the RAW brand. The Titus Worldwide member wrestled a tag match with Asuka on the April 2nd RAW, defeating Mickie James and Alexa Bliss, but her last RAW singles match came back on November 27th - a loss to Asuka. She tweeted the following today: