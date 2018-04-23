Former WWE Star At Impact Tapings, Vince McMahon Attends Bruno Sammartino's Funeral (Video), More

- The late, great Bruno Sammartino was laid to rest today in Pittsburgh. Hundreds of people attended the funeral including Vince, Linda and Stephanie McMahon, as seen in the video above.

- WTAE in Pittsburgh has a story about Sammartino's funeral at this link.

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is backstage at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings. His wife, Su Yung, works for the company, so he could just be visiting friends. Swann had announced his retirement from wrestling in March, however he returned to the ring for a match for CZW last week.

- WWE will return to Fort Wayne, Indiana for a SmackDown live event at the Coliseum on Monday, June 18th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster.