WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 82. We see Vince McMahon and the rest of the roster lined up on the stage inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Fans are chanting "Bruno" as JoJo asks us to stand for a ten-bell salute. We cut to a video package on Bruno's career.

- We come back from the video and the music hits as WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar comes to the ring with Paul Heyman. Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who is filling in for Jonathan Coachman this week. Cole says Coach is on assignment this week but Graves says he's out golfing. We go to commercial as The Beast hits the ring.

- Back from the break and Heyman is in the ring with a mic. He starts bragging about the WrestleMania 34 win over Roman Reigns, also mentioning how Lesnar dominated guys like John Cena and The Undertaker in the past. Heyman goes on and says Lesnar doesn't gloat but Heyman sure does. He rants about Lesnar taking Reigns to Suplex City and leaving him laying. Heyman says none of this means anything to Brock Lesnar because Brock Lesnar does not dwell on the past, even when the past was just two weeks ago. Heyman says Lesnar looks ahead to the future, especially when the future is this Friday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Heyman says Lesnar is so crazed to be in a UFC fight that he will hop on a private jet and fly around the world to Saudi Arabia just to be locked inside of a cage with Reigns.

Some fans start chanting for Reigns and Heyman asks if they really think being in the cage was Reigns' idea? Heyman says WWE had no choice but to send Lesnar a big fat contract with a pay raise once he pinned Reigns. Heyman says WWE went to Lesnar and said they needed the title defended in Saudi Arabia and Lesnar demanded they give him Reigns because he was still breathing, in a Steel Cage. Heyman says the odds are more stacked against reigns now than they were at WrestleMania and that's not a prediction, it's a spoiler. Reigns is stepping into a cage with the greatest cage fighter of all-time, Heyman says. He goes on about how Lesnar will destroy Reigns on Friday, sending him back to the United States in pieces, in boxes, as a former WWE Superstar. Heyman goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Reigns.

Reigns marches to the ring and takes his time entering, staring Lesnar down. Reigns meets Lesnar in the middle of the ring and nods at him. The staredown continues as Lesnar starts smiling. Reigns says Lesnar is right, he doesn't know how he's going to get back home but he knows one thing, St. Louis - he's coming back from Saudi Arabia with the title. And you can believe that. Reigns drops the mic and backs out of the ring as his music starts back up. Reigns mouths some words to Lesnar as he leaves the ring.

Elias vs. Bobby Roode

Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a spotlight & his guitar. Elias briefly introduces himself but he's quickly interrupted by the music as Bobby Roode makes his entrance.

The bell rings and they lock up. Elias takes Roode down in a headlock. Elias drops Roode with a shoulder but Roode comes back with an elbow. Roode with shots in the corner now. Elias fights out with chops of his own. Elias ducks the Blockbuster but Roode comes back with the inverted atomic drop and a dropkick for a 2 count. Roode keeps Elias grounded now as Roode sells a knee injury.

Elias fights back and drops Roode with a right hand to turn it around. Elias with chops against the ropes while talking trash now. Elias avoids the Glorious DDT but Roode clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Roode stands tall and gets a pop as we go to commercial.

Back and forth after the break. Roode gets sent into the ring post in the corner. Elias keeps Roode grounded as the screen splits with a promo for the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Elias turns it around in the corner and stomps away on Roode. Elias with a big boot to the head. Elias slams Roode onto the apron now and delivers a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Elias comes back in and keeps Roode grounded in a submission.

Roode tries to fight up and out but Elias takes him back down. Roode finally manages to slam Elias with a side suplex. Roode with more offense as he makes a comeback. Roode hits a neckbreaker and goes to the top. Roode nails the flying clothesline as fans cheer for him. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT but Elias backdrops him. Rode rolls him up but only gets a 2 count. More back and forth. Roode hits the Blockbuster but Elias rolls out of the ring and avoids the pin.

Roode goes to the floor and brings Elias back in. Elias catches him coming in over the ropes and rolls him up for the pin.

Winner: Elias

- After the match, Elias looks on from the bottom of the ramp as his music hits. Roode sits up in the ring as we go back to replays. Elias backs up the ramp as Roode looks on from the ring.

- Matt Hardy is backstage. He talks about the future being clear for the title shot at Greatest Royal Rumble on Sunday and mentions entering The Wasteland tonight, presumably for a match against The Ascension. Bray Wyatt appears and talks about casting a shadow with Hardy that will engulf all living things. They laugh together and turn to the camera to issue a warning - run. We go to commercial.

The Ascension vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Back from the break and The Ascension is already out in the ring. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are out next.

Matt starts things off with Viktor. Matt gets everyone to give Viktor a standing ovation after a few simple moves. Wyatt scares Viktor and allows Matt to get the upperhand. Wyatt tags in for some double teaming. Wyatt goes for the Uranage but Viktor avoids it and in comes Konnor. Konnor rocks Wyatt but Wyatt drops him with a clothesline. Matt tags back in now.

Matt and Wyatt with more double teaming as Matt gets the upperhand on Konnor. Matt gets the "delete!" chant going but Konnor rams him back into the corner. Viktor tags in as they double team and unload to beat Hardy down in the corner. Konnor with more offense and a 2 count. Viktor tags back in and launches himself at Hardy for a 2 count. Viktor keeps Matt grounded now. Wyatt comes back in and turns it around on Viktor. Wyatt nails a boot to Konnor and goes back to work at Viktor, launching himself at him off the ropes.

Wyatt turns upside down in the corner for a pop. He unloads on Viktor and in comes Hardy for the Side Effect. Viktor kicks out at 2. Matt calls for the "delete!" chant but Konnor runs in to stop the Twist of Fate. Wyatt takes Konnor out of the ring with a Sister Abigail. Wyatt tags back in for the double team finisher on Viktor. Wyatt covers for the pin while Matt stares at him.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

- After the match, Wyatt and Hardy stand tall together and pose as the music hits.

- Back from the break and they air another video on Bruno Sammartino with social media comments from Triple H, Bruno Mars and others.

- We go to the ring and out come Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the premiere of their new segment - The Sami & Kevin Show. The ring cover is red and there are a few easels with photos & their logo displayed. Sami and Owens take their seats at a table. They both have their own microphones. Owens welcomes us.

Sami says this isn't just any old show, this is the new hottest, possibly weekly, interview show in WWE. They say they will do it whenever they feel like it. Fans boo when they praise The Miz and talk about how he left RAW last week but who better to fill that void than them. Sami mentions how one of them will win the big 50-man Rumble match in Saudi Arabia this week. They go on and introduce tonight's guest by singing "you suck!" - RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle enters the ring and they offer him a chair but it's just a cheap lawn chair. Sami and Owens poke at Angle over RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, saying she has Angle's manhood in a jar back at WWE HQ. Angle mentions how Stephanie would be able to use her arm if it weren't for Ronda Rousey. They warn him because he needs this job. They also crack jokes over the whole Jason Jordan story. Owens says tonight isn't about the past, it's about the future and what Angle will give them to maximize Stephanie's investment in hiring them. Angle wants to repay them for being so endearing to them. Angle says he will be in the 50-man Rumble match on Friday and so will Daniel Bryan. Fans chant "yes!" now. And so will Chris Jericho be in the match, and every other Superstar Owens and Sami have endeared over the years. But that's Friday and this is RAW, Angle wants to repay them tonight as well. He announces Sami and Owens vs. Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. Fans pop. Angle's music hits as he makes his exit. Sami and Owens aren't happy.

- Seth Rollins is backstage. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel walk in. They said goodbye to The Miz last week and said hello to their futures. Axel says it's time to "burn it down!" now. They reveal they're wearing Rollins t-shirts. Dallas says they can be the new Shield. Rollins says their hearts are in the right place but it's gong to be a hard no. He walks off.

Titus Worldwide vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and Titus Worldwide is in the ring - Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke. We see what Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre did to them last week. The bagpipes start up as Drew makes his way out. Dolph Ziggler's music hits and he joins Drew. They head to the ring together.

Ziggler starts off with Titus and Titus takes control. Titus with offense before Crews tags in. Crews hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Crews with more offense until Drew gets the tag in off a double team. McIntyre works Crews over and taunts Titus. Ziggler tags in before a few big double team combo moves.

Ziggler talks some trash and picks Crews up as McIntyre tags back in for the double team. They nail the Claymore - Zig Zag combo finisher and Drew covers for the pin on Crews.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

- After the match, we get replays as Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall while the music plays. Charly Caruso interviews Ziggler and McIntyre in the ring. Ziggler says no one has ever had his back from day one but now Drew does and that's why he brought him to RAW. Ziggler says Drew is dangerous. Drew says that's right he is dangerous, especially to a locker room that has gone soft. He sees no ambition backstage, just people collecting checks and it makes him sick. Drew says this is what a Superstar looks like and how a Superstar speaks, and he has all the credentials in the world to back it up. Drew says times are changing. He's not what WWE wants but he's the wake-up call and the reality check that this place desperately needs. Ziggler says they don't give a damn about showing off because this right here, this is... The Show. Ziggler and Drew leave as the music starts back up.

- We see Kurt Angle watching Drew and Ziggler. He says not bad. Chad Gable walks in and thanks Angle for bringing him to RAW. He says this is an awesome opportunity and he does not plan on wasting it. He asks Angle how Jason Jordan is. Angle says he's doing fine and will be back soon but he didn't bring Gable to team with Jordan,he brought him to be a singles competitor. Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh suddenly appear to complain about how Jeff Hardy won the WWE United States Title and then went to SmackDown. Jinder says he will win the title on Friday in Saudi Arabia and then wants to be sent back to the blue brand. Angle says that's not happening. Gable speaks up and says Jinder needs to learn about respect. Jinder disrespects Gable. This leads to some shoving and Angle makes the match. We go to commercial.