WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis
* The Revival defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater with a Shatter Machine
WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis
* The Revival defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater with a Shatter Machine
John Cena On How Much He's Lifting At 41 (Video), Zack Ryder On WWE Main Event, "Bruno"
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Former WWE Star At Impact Tapings, Vince McMahon Attends Bruno Sammartino's Funeral (Video), More
WWE Hall Of Famers Set For GRR Panel, Rob Van Dam Talks Weed (Video), Dana Brooke Wants To Wrestle
JR Praises Ronda Rousey (Video), Bruno Sammartino's Titles In Triple H's Office (Photos), WWE Stock
Chris Jericho On Undertaker Match Getting Changed, WWE HOF Infographic, WWE In Bakersfield
Samoa Joe Talks Daniel Bryan's Return To The Ring
Impact Redemption Results: New Champions, Knockout Debuts, Austin Aries Defends Title
Former WWE RAW Host Passes Away, AJ Lee Talks Mental Health Awareness, Bella Twins Fan Freak-Out
Chris Jericho Talks Idea He Pitched To Vince McMahon About Roman Reigns, Why Fans Boo Reigns, NJPW
Updated Video Of Massive "WWE Greatest Royal Rumble" Stage
Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact Redemption
Nikki Bella's First Public Appearance Since Split With John Cena
How Long Is The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Scheduled To Run?
Scott Steiner Reveals His Dream Match And Worst Mistake He Ever Made In His Pro Wrestling Career