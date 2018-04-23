WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | April 23, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

* The Revival defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater with a Shatter Machine

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Friday At 11am ET / 8am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top