John Cena On How Much He's Lifting At 41 (Video), Zack Ryder On WWE Main Event, 'Bruno'

- Above is a preview for the "Bruno" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, which airs on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis
* The Revival vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater
- John Cena tweeted the following gym video today to celebrate his 41st birthday:
41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort.