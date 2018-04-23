WrestlingInc.com

John Cena On How Much He's Lifting At 41 (Video), Zack Ryder On WWE Main Event, 'Bruno'

By Marc Middleton | April 23, 2018

- Above is a preview for the "Bruno" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, which airs on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis
* The Revival vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- John Cena tweeted the following gym video today to celebrate his 41st birthday:


