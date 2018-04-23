Shane McMahon And Other Superstars Confirmed For 50-Man Royal Rumble Match At WWE GRR

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are now official for the 50-man Royal Rumble match at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

While other Superstars have been featured in graphics for the 50-man Rumble match, the 21 Superstars listed below are the participants confirmed by WWE as of this writing.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium. The show will air live on the WWE Network and we will have live coverage here on the site. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBD vs. Cedric Alexander

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H