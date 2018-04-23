Drew McIntyre - Dolph Ziggler Update, WWE GRR Announce Team, Mojo Rawley On Missing This Week's RAW

- It looks like the new team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will be called "The Show" on RAW. They teamed up this week and defeated Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil. Above is video from the match and the post-match interview with Renee Young.

- WWE has confirmed Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for the Greatest Royal Rumble announce team on Friday in Saudi Arabia. As noted, the one-hour Kickoff pre-show will feature Saxton as the host with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross and Booker T as the guest panelists. No word yet on if Ross, Booker and Lawler will be calling any matches on the show but Lawler previously teased that he and JR would call a match or two.

- New RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley missed this week's show as he and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry have been in Saudi Arabia for the company this past week. Mojo tweeted the following tonight and says he will be at next week's RAW in Montreal for his red brand return: