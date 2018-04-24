What Happened After RAW?, Daniel Bryan On Punching The Miz, Bobby Roode Talks Losing His RAW Debut

- This week's WWE RAW saw Bobby Roode lose his red brand singles in-ring debut to Elias out of nowhere. Above is post-match video of Roode talking to Mike Rome backstage. Roode says he found out Elias is for real and admits you can't discount his ability. Roode says he came up short in the end and he's not happy about it but he's moving on to Saudi Arabia to win the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis went off the air. The advertised dark match was Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus, Cesaro and Samoa Joe but that match did not happen as Joe and The Bar were not there due to the Superstar Shakeup. RAW went off the air with Ronda Rousey helping Natalya to the back and the other female Superstars then left to return backstage as the event ended.

- As noted, this week's SmackDown will feature Daniel Bryan on MizTV with The Miz making his return to the blue brand. Bryan tweeted the following in response to the announcement as he and The Miz prepare to reignite their feud on TV: