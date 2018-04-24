New WWE Talk Show Segment Premieres On RAW (Video), RAW Commentary Update, 'Bruno' Documentary Clip

- WWE RAW has a new talk show segment now that The Miz has returned to SmackDown with MizTV. This week's RAW in St. Louis saw the premiere of "The Sami & Kevin Show" with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Their first guest was RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and the chat ended with Angle booking them in a loss against Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. You can see footage from the talk show segment above and footage from the match below.
- Michael Cole confirmed on this week's RAW that Jonathan Coachman would return to commentary on next week's episode from Montreal. Cole noted that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T worked this week because Coach was "on assignment" but we know that he was in Nevada doing work for the Golf Channel.
- Below is a clip from the new "Bruno" documentary on the WWE Network with older footage of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino discussing his early beginnings in bodybuilding and pro wrestling:
