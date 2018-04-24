Enzo Amore Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media (Photo)

As noted, Eric Arndt, a.k.a. Enzo Amore, who was released by WWE in January after being accused of rape, removed all his postings from his Instagram account last week. As seen below, on Monday, Arndt posted a new image that has his Jordans hanging from a phone line with the message, "I T ' S * B E E N * R E A L"

He also included the same image in his Instagram story with a WWE tag on it.

Arndt has been relatively quiet since being accused of rape in January by Philomena Sheahan. His only public statement regarding the accusations was on January 23rd via his attorney:

Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix. Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations. He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner. Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter.

A former friend of Sheahan's, Sam Cook, shared a group text exchange from the night of the alleged rape incident where she confirmed having sex with Arndt, but seemed to suggest that it was consensual. Sheahan responded by stating that those texts where "completely out of context." She has since deleted her Twitter account.

Jo Jo and Stephen McRobert contributed to this article.