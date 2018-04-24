New Talent Revealed For 'All In,' Champions Headed To ROH United Honor, Bound By Honor Cards, More

- Above is this week's ROH TV preview. ROH World TV Champion Silas Young will defend against Flip Gordon.

- ROH announced every current champion (Dalton Castle, Sumie Sakai, Silas Young, and The Briscoes) will be competing on the Honor United UK tour. The tour dates are May 24 (Edinburgh), May 26 (London), and May 27 (Doncaster).

- ROH Bound by Honor: West Palm Beach will take place on April 27. Just added to the card: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein and also Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King. Here is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Flip Gordon (Non-Title - Proving Ground Match)

* The Briscoes vs. Motor City Machine Guns (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Punishment Martinez

* Scorpio Sky vs. Jay Lethal

* The Kingdom vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks

* The Dawgs vs. Coast 2 Coast vs. The Addiction vs. Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser (Four Corner Tag Team Survival)

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Kenny King vs. Marty Scurll

- The September 1 All In event will now feature: Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, and Penelope Ford. Others previously announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Kazuchika Okada.