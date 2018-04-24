Zack Ryder Suffers Knee Injury During WWE Main Event Match

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder revealed on Twitter that he suffered a knee injury on Monday night during his match against Mike Kanellis, which was taped for Main Event. He noted that he will not be at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as he will be getting an MRI in Orlando.

"This pic is from last night b4 my match with @RealMikeBennett on #MainEvent," Ryder tweeted. "We treated it like we were wrestling on #Raw. Unfortunately, I suffered a knee injury. While the rest of the roster is flying to Saudi Arabia 2day for #WWEGRR, I'm flying back to Orlando to get a MRI."

Ryder tore his ACL in December 2016, which kept him out of action for six months. He was moved to RAW last week as part of the Superstar Shakeup.

You can check out Ryder's tweet below: