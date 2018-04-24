News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown And 205 Live - Daniel Bryan & The Miz, Asuka In Action, Gauntlet

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Matches confirmed for tonight's SmackDown include Asuka & Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay and Jimmy Uso vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan. There will also be a MizTV segment with The Miz and Daniel Bryan plus a Backlash contract signing with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

205 Live will feature a Gauntlet Match to determine the Greatest Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese have been confirmed for that match.

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.