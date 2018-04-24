WrestlingInc.com

New WWE Backlash Title Match Revealed

By Marc Middleton | April 24, 2018

Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. A contract signing for the match will take place on tonight's SmackDown.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Backlash, which takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Friday At 11am ET / 8am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top