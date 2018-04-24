New WWE Backlash Title Match Revealed

Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. A contract signing for the match will take place on tonight's SmackDown.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Backlash, which takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns