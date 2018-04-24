New WWE Backlash Title Match Revealed

Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. A contract signing for the match will take place on tonight's SmackDown.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Backlash, which takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns