The Undertaker's Untold Story Coming Soon (Photos), Chad Gable On Going To The Top Of RAW, Lou Thesz

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Chad Gable pick up a surprise win over Jinder Mahal. Above is post-match video of Gable talking to Mike Rome about the match. Gable says he wanted to come to RAW and face the best, and that's what he did. Gable goes on and says he's always going to get the job done because he always finds a way to win, and he intends to scratch & claw his way to the top of RAW.

- Today would have been the 102nd birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Lou Thesz. Former WCW star Yuji Nagata turns 50 years old today.

- BOOM! Studios has announced a new graphic novel on The Undertaker. "WWE: Undertaker" will be released in October 2018 and will tell the untold story of The Dead Man. Below is the official press release for the comic along with the first official pieces of artwork:

The Untold Story Of WWE Superstar Undertaker Is Revealed! Discover the Historic Original Graphic Novel from BOOM! Studios in October 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA (April 23, 2018) – BOOM! Studios and WWE announced today WWE: UNDERTAKER, an all-new original graphic novel exploring the career of the legendary Superstar, considered one of the greatest performers in WWE history. For the first time, novelist, journalist, and combat sports expert Chad Dundas (Champion of the World) and artist Rodrigo Lorenzo (WWE) chronicle the unrivaled career of Undertaker, with new revelations and surprises about some of the most pivotal moments in his more than twenty-five year history in sports entertainment. "I was 12 years old in 1990 when Undertaker debuted in WWE, and from the moment I saw him, he was my guy," said writer Chad Dundas. "I responded immediately, not only to his obvious physical attributes, but the character development and storytelling that made him such a unique figure in the WWE landscape," "I'm so happy that I was chosen to draw this story for so many reasons," said Rodrigo Lorenzo. "Since I was a kid, Undertaker has been my favorite WWE Superstar and it's flattering that BOOM! Studios and WWE chose me to bring the legend of the Undertaker to life in their first original graphic novel." WWE: UNDERTAKER features a haunting cover by artist Oliver Barrett, whose work has been featured by ESPN, Mondo, The Atlantic, Men's Health and more. "There's only one 'Phenom' in the history of WWE, so when we were considering whose story to tell in the first WWE original graphic novel, there was only one answer: Undertaker," said Eric Harburn, Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Working closely with our partners at WWE has allowed us to go deeper into the history of Undertaker than you've ever gone before, with revelations that span his decades-long career." WWE: UNDERTAKER is the latest release from BOOM! Studios' eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Big Trouble in Little China, Victor LaValle's Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus. Print copies of WWE: UNDERTAKER will be available for sale in October 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), bookstores or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app. For continuing news on WWE: UNDERTAKER and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.