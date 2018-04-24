Top Star Not Appearing At WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble, The Bar - SmackDown, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lose to Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman in tag team action after the premiere of their new "Kevin & Sami Show" segment. Above is post-show video of Owens with Sami in the trainer's room following the brutal beatdown.

- Paul Heyman will not be working Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, according to PWInsider. Lesnar is set to defend his title inside a Steel Cage against Roman Reigns.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown will see the arrival of The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter and tweeted the following to hype their blue brand debuts: