WWE Hall Of Famer At The PC, Paul Heyman Talks Bruno Sammartino - MSG (Video), Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if The Rated R Superstar is working with talents but we will keep you updated.

- Below is another clip from the new "Bruno" documentary on the WWE Network with older footage of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, Bill Apter and Paul Heyman discussing Bruno's history with Madison Square Garden.