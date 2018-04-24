WrestlingInc.com

Bray Wyatt Sends Invite To Bo Dallas And Curtis Axel?, Preview For New WWE Network Series, Batista

By Marc Middleton | April 24, 2018

- As noted, a new series titled WWE Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 11pm EST and two more episodes will premiere on Wednesday and Thursday. Above is a preview for tonight's premiere with host Charly Caruso.

- Batista will be appearing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight with other cast members from Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" movie.

- Last night's RAW saw Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas lose to Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after trying to join up with Balor and Rollins now that The Miz has been sent to SmackDown. Bray Wyatt took to Twitter after RAW and tweeted the following to Dallas and Axel, inviting them to join he and Matt Hardy. It's worth noting that Axel and Dallas used The Miz's theme and are still being called The Miztourage. Wyatt wrote the following to his brother and Axel:


