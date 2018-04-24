Dean Ambrose Update, Natalya Thanks Ronda Rousey (Photos), WWE Stars Interact With Lions & Giraffes

- WWE posted this video of Bayley, Elias, Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins interacting with lions & giraffes while at the Lion & Safari Park in Johannesburg, South Africa over the weekend.

- Dean Ambrose continues to rehab his torn triceps injury with WWE doctors in Birmingham, Alabama as he was spotted back in the city late last week, according to PWInsider. Ambrose has been out of action since December and it was reported then that he would be out for around 9 months.

See Also Seth Rollins Gives A Potential Return Timetable For Dean Ambrose

- As noted, last night's RAW in St. Louis ended with Ronda Rousey making the save for Natalya after an attack from Mickie James. The angle took place at the end of the 10-woman main event of the show. Natalya took to Twitter today and wrote the following thanks to Rousey, using images of WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Roddy Piper: