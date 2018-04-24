Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross - WWE GRR Note, Vince McMahon - Bruno Sammartino Backstage Video, RAW Social

- Above is video of Vince McMahon and Bruno Sammartino sharing a backstage moment before Bruno's 2013 WWE Hall of Fame induction. This clip comes from the new "Bruno" documentary on the WWE Network.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.693 million total interactions this week - 185,000 on Facebook, 1.292 million on Instagram and 216,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 2.843 million interactions - 204,000 Facebook interactions, 2.235 million Instagram interactions and 404,000 Twitter interactions.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross and Booker T will work the Kickoff pre-show panel with Byron Saxton at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. There's still no word yet on if the Legends will call any matches, which was previously teased by Lawler. Lawler wrote the following on Twitter yesterday and revealed that the promoters in Saudi Arabia specifically asked for JR and The King: