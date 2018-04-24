WWE 205 Live Gauntlet Match Participants Revealed, Fans On Curtis Axel And Bo Dallas, WWE RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in St. Louis.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar should "The Miztourage" Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas try to join next. As of this writing, 50% voted for Elias while 20% voted for Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, 15% for Ronda Rousey and 15% for Braun Strowman. As noted, Wyatt tweeted a message to Dallas and Axel earlier, apparently inviting them to join he and Hardy.

See Also See Bray Wyatt's Invite To The Miztourage Here

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick posted this video to announce the following Superstars for tonight's Gauntlet Match - Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak, Kalisto and TJP. As noted, the winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.