WWE 205 Live Gauntlet Match Participants Revealed, Fans On Curtis Axel And Bo Dallas, WWE RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in St. Louis.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar should "The Miztourage" Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas try to join next. As of this writing, 50% voted for Elias while 20% voted for Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, 15% for Ronda Rousey and 15% for Braun Strowman. As noted, Wyatt tweeted a message to Dallas and Axel earlier, apparently inviting them to join he and Hardy.
- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick posted this video to announce the following Superstars for tonight's Gauntlet Match - Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak, Kalisto and TJP. As noted, the winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event.
Happy to announce the participants in TONIGHT's @WWE205Live Gauntlet (Straight after #SDLive)
Who will go on the face @CedricAlexander at #WWEGRR in Saudi Arabia THIS FRIDAY on @WWENetwork for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship? #WWE #205Live pic.twitter.com/DM7OxnFDnF
@KOllomani contributed to this article.