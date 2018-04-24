Roman Reigns Says He's Leaving GRR With Universal Title, Jonathan Coachman's Golf Channel Goals, AKA

- Above is new video of South African rapper AKA discussing his experience at last week's WWE live events in the country.

- As noted, Jonathan Coachman missed Monday's RAW because he was doing work for the Golf Channel and the World Long Drive Association in Nevada. Golf.com has more details on Coach working for the channel and WLDA. Coach makes his Golf Channel debut tonight at 7pm EST as the play-by-play man for the "Clash In the Canyon" event.

Coach talked to Golf.com about aspects of WWE's presentation that he thinks WLDA should incorporate, his future with the group and more. He noted that they're hoping to get The Miz on an upcoming broadcast. Coach was asked what he hopes to bring to the Golf Channel and WLDA.

"My ultimate goal is to become the voice of the World Long Drive competition for years to come. I'm here to make these competitors into the household names they deserve to be just like WWE superstars," he said. "The balls are going to fly and the personalities are going to shine. Get ready because we're changing the game. You're going to see a whole new presentation of the World Long Drive Association this year on Golf Channel's outlets."

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following as he and other Superstars head to Saudi Arabia for Friday's big Greatest Royal Rumble event. Reigns is looking to capture the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar in their Steel Cage match.