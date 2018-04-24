Seth Rollins Talks His WrestleMania Dream Match, Andrade 'Cien' Almas On Main Roster, Daniel Bryan

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling, which you can watch in the video above. Below are a few highlights:

Andrade 'Cien' Almas being ready for the main roster:

"Andrade is fantastic. He is one of those guys who came into NXT from Mexico with a big buzz about him. It kind of took him a minute to find out who he was, find his footing, but I think obviously over the past six months to a year he has found out who he was and now he is on the best run of his career."

If he would like to have a WrestleMania main event match against The Shield:

"Of course. That is always the dream. Big Shield triple threat match would be pretty special. I'm looking for Seth Rollins to have his name on the marquee on the main event at WrestleMania, and if those gentlemen want to join me I'm sure we would all have a great time."

If he would like to face Daniel Bryan:

"Absolutely. I am very happy for Daniel Bryan returning to a WWE ring. I thought it never would happen, and now to be able to see him and get a second chance to live his dream, I would love to be out there in the ring with him. It'd be a good time."

