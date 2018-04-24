Samoa Joe 'Transformers' Trailer (Video), What Is The Rock's Net Worth?, Major Sequel For The Rock

- As noted, Samoa Joe will be voicing the Predaking character in the Transformers: Power of the Primes animated series, which also features Ron Perlman, Judd Nelson and Mark Hamill, who made his debut as Megatronus in the finale of the second chapter of the trilogy, Transformers: Titans Return. Transformers: Power of the Primes launches May 1st worldwide on Verizon's family of media properties including Tumblr, go90 and select Oath properties – except in China, where it airs on Sohu.com, and Japan. This third and final chapter of the digital series features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode. You can check out a trailer for the series in the video above.

- The Sun has an article here looking at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The story claimed that The Rock's net worth is $220 million, crediting Celebrity Net Worth.

- Speaking of The Rock, the sequel for his blockbuster hit Jumanji will be released in December of 2019, according to Deadline. The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan will be reprising their roles in the film. The original earned $957 million worldwide and $404.1 million domestically, surpassing Spider-Man to become Sony's biggest domestic hit.

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.