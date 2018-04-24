WWE Legend Backstage At RAW (Photo), Braun Strowman On Visiting South Africa, Linda McMahon, More

- New Vision has a story here about WWE's three-show tour of South Africa, which concluded this past weekend. Strowman talked about visiting the country, noting that it was always on his bucket list.

"Africa is so beautiful, it has always been on my bucket list," Strowman said. "There is so much natural beauty, the cultures are amazing. Everywhere we go we meet very passionate WWE fans, but here it was awesome."

- Linda McMahon is the keynote speaker for the "Salute to Small Business" event next Wednesday, May 2nd, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at the University of South Carolina. Tickets are available here.

- WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was backstage at last night's RAW in St. Louis. The seven-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion lives in the area. Natalya posted the photo below on Instagram with Race: