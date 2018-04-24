Renee Young On Possibly Doing WWE Commentary, Triple H Vs. John Cena GRR Promo, WWE Stock Down

- Above is a promo for John Cena vs. Triple H at Friday's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
- WWE stock was down 1.84% today, closing at $38.43 per share. Today's high was $39.43 and the low was $38.28.
- Renee Young tweeted the following in response to tweets on WWE possibly adding a woman to one of the RAW or SmackDown announce teams:
Thanks for the love guys! I feel like the more I get asked about this the more I feel like I'd be open to trying it again. In the right circumstance. But honestly, any woman that could step up and fill that role would be huge for WWE. ???? https://t.co/vQc6VBKT57— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 24, 2018