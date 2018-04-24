WrestlingInc.com

Renee Young On Possibly Doing WWE Commentary, Triple H Vs. John Cena GRR Promo, WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | April 24, 2018

- Above is a promo for John Cena vs. Triple H at Friday's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

- WWE stock was down 1.84% today, closing at $38.43 per share. Today's high was $39.43 and the low was $38.28.

Renee Young On Her Interactions With Vince McMahon, Wanting To Pursue Acting And Other Ventures
- Renee Young tweeted the following in response to tweets on WWE possibly adding a woman to one of the RAW or SmackDown announce teams:


