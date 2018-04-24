WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. We hear fans chanting Bruno's name in the arena.

- We're live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring for MizTV and out comes The Miz for his blue brand return.

Miz takes the mic and is met with some heat from the crowd. He reminds everyone to shut their mouths when his hand goes up. Miz declares that The A-Lister is back on SmackDown, making it the A Show once again. Miz says one thing is missing - a title. He goes on and says he will win back the WWE Intercontinental Title at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday in Saudi Arabia. Miz says he will beat champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor to bring the title back to SmackDown. Miz brags about elevating the title and says that's in 3 days but tonight is now, and this is what the world has been waiting for. Miz talks about tonight's guest, saying he still holds a grudge from Talking Smack. Miz goes on about Daniel Bryan and recently welcoming his first daughter into the world, saying he's a changed man now. Miz brings up Bryan's Twitter threat on punching him tonight. He goes on and introduces tonight's guest but Bryan never shows. The music hits and out comes Big Cass instead.

Miz asks Cass if he can help him. Cass says it looks like Miz needs a guest, so that's why he's here. Miz says he was supposed to interview Bryan and Cass says no one gives a damn about Bryan. Cass talks about how hard he worked to return from his injury but who else was cleared on the same day he was cleared? Daniel Bryan. All he hears from the WWE Universe is Daniel Bryan this, Daniel Bryan that and no one was talking about Big Cass. Cass says he's been living in the shadow of an ordinary little man. Miz and Cass have words before they face off in the middle of the ring with Cass looking down at Miz. Miz says this isn't about them, this is about the Daniel Bryans of the... Cass cuts Miz off and talks trash about Bryan and his look.

Cass goes on about the fans and how they will never live their dreams because they are a bunch of Joe Schmoes. Cass talks about how he was once like Bryan but he got tired of it and grew to be 7 feet tall. He then went back and got payback from everyone who pushed him around before. Cass goes on and says he despises Bryan. Now here he is in WWE and he didn't have to work bingo halls or Japan or indies around the world. He's here because he's tall, educated and good looking. That makes him valuable, that makes him a star, that makes him money. Cass says he won't be living in Bryan's shadow for much longer because he's going to send Bryan back to where he belongs - on the shelf... beaten and retired. Cass says Bryan will never cast another shadow over him or anyone else ever again. Cass mocks the "yes!" chant and drops the mic as his music hits. Cass leaves the ring as Miz looks on.

- Still to come, a Backlash contract signing for Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella.

- We see Asuka and Becky Lynch walking backstage for the next match but the camera cuts to the side and we see Daniel Bryan down on the ground, clutching his arm and selling an injury. Adam Pearce and a referee check on Bryan and call for help as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Tom says Bryan has been taken to the trainer's room to be evaluated. He promises an update as soon as it's available.

Asuka and Becky Lynch vs. The IIconics

We go to the ring and The IIconics are waiting with mics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay talk about how good they look on the big screen. They mock Becky Lynch and then Asuka. They break down how they are better than Asuka and call her The Empress of Yesterday. They go on about being the future of WWE until the music interrupts and out comes Becky Lynch as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Asuka is out next to make her SmackDown in-ring debut.

We get some stalling to start the match but the screen splits with a commercial break and we see Billie starting the match off with Asuka.

Back from the break and Asuka has control of Peyton. Becky tags in but Peyton rocks her. They trade counters and pin attempts as Becky gets some more offense in. They run the ropes and Becky drops Peyton. Becky misses in the corner but hits a springboard kick to send Peyton back into the corner. Becky tosses Peyton but she's able to tag in Billie.

Billie turns it around on Becky and uses the ropes as the referee warns her. Billie distracts the referee, allowing Peyton to deck Becky with a cheap shot. Peyton tags back in for some double teaming and another quick tag as fans chant for Becky. Billie keeps Becky grounded now. Becky finally gets the hot tag to Asuka and in she comes. Asuka drops Billie and goes to work on Peyton. Becky comes in to stop a cheap shot. Asuka takes Peyton down and hits the Hip Attack.

Becky tags back in for a double team hip toss. Asuka with a running kick to the nose. Becky with a leg drop. Billie goes back off the apron. Becky bumps into Asuka and knocks her off the apron. Becky unloads on Peyton now. Becky fights off Peyton and Billie now. This leads to Peyton rolling Becky up and putting her feet on the ropes for the pin.

Winners: The IIconics

- After the match, Billie and Peyton celebrate on the outside as their music hits. Asuka checks on Becky in the ring.

- Renee Young is backstage outside of SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon's office. WWE Champion AJ Styles comes walking out and he's all smiles. AJ says Shane just gave him the chance to soften up Shinsuke Nakamura before Friday's big match at Greatest Royal Rumble. AJ says Nakamura is bringing his friends tonight, Rusev Day. He would take them on in a Handicap Match if he had to but he's got some back-up. It's going to be a six-man match and while he doesn't name his partners, he says they are "too sweet" and walks off.

- The announcers hype Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event on the WWE Network.

- Still to come, the Backlash contract signing for Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a vignette for newcomers Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas. They will be "coming soon" to SmackDown.

- The Usos are backstage talking when Naomi appears. Jey Uso leaves. Jimmy Uso wants his wife to promise she won't come out and get involved tonight like she did last week. Naomi says she looked The Bludgeon Brothers in the eyes last week and saw nothing. She knows this is her life with Jimmy but she has a bad feeling this time. She asks him to stop playing and be serious. Jimmy tries to calm her and says he's going to take care of Rowan tonight and then take back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Rowan vs. Jimmy Uso

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan and Harper. Back to commercial.