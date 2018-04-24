Big Cass On Taking SmackDown Over, WWE Wins Awards, Mark Henry & Mojo Rawley Host KSA Rally (Video)

- Above is new video of Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry hosting an anti-bullying rally with the Al-Oula non-profit organization in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week.

- WWE announced the following on winning two awards in the 2018 Webby Awards for WrestleMania 33:

WrestleMania 33 receives 2018 Webby and People's Voice Award for social events WWE was honored with the 2018 Webby Award and People's Voice Webby Award in the Events category for its comprehensive WrestleMania 33 coverage. The People's Voice Award is chosen by the voting public in each Webby Awards category.In the Social Events category, last year's Showcase of the Immortals beat out MTV's 2017 EMA coverage, the World Series presented by YouTube TV, the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Pokémon GO Travel's Global Catch Challenge. WWE was also an Honoree in three other categories: WrestleMania 33 Kickoff in Film & Video: Events and Live streams; WWE Now in Film & Video: Sports; and WWE Social Media in Social: Entertainment. The Webby Awards are the Internet's most respected symbol of success. Thank you, WWE Universe, for making your voices heard! For the full list of winners, visit the official website of the Webby Awards.

- Below is backstage video of Big Cass at a weekend WWE live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he defeated Tye Dillinger. Cass talks about how he's going straight to the top of SmackDown and says it won't take him long to do it. Cass is expected to be on tonight's SmackDown episode to continue the feud he began with Daniel Bryan last week.