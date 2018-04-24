SPOILER ** Major Title Changes At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

Austin Aries defeated Pentagon Jr. to regain the Impact Wrestling World Championship at tonight's Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando. Pentagon Jr. had just won the title at this past Sunday's Impact Wrestling Redemption pay-per-view.

The match between Aries and Pentagon Jr. originally ended in a double count out. Aries said that there needs to be a decisive winner and the match was restarted. It ended in a double count out again, but Pentagon Jr. cut a promo in Spanish and the match was restarted yet again. Aries ended up winning the match and the championship this time around.

Also at tonight's taping, Su Yung (with The Legion of Undead Bridesmaids) defeated Allie in a Last Rights Match to win the Knockouts Championship at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.

@MrJacobCohen contributed to this article.