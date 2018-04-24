Daniel Bryan Match Revealed For WWE Backlash

Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's SmackDown that blue brand General Manager Paige has granted him a singles match with Big Cass at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This comes after Cass attacked Bryan on this week's show to keep him off MizTV with The Miz. Cass ended up being the guest and using the segment to take shots at Bryan.

This will be Bryan's first pay-per-view singles match since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where he captured the WWE Intercontinental Title in a Ladder Match with champion Bad News Barrett, Stardust, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and Dean Ambrose. This will be the first pay-per-view match for Cass since he suffered the torn ACL injury following SummerSlam 2017.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Backlash, which takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass