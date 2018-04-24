The Miz Taunts Daniel Bryan Over Attack, Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega SmackDown Promo, WWE GRR

- There's no word yet on when former WWE NXT Superstars Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas will make their blue brand debuts but WWE began airing "coming soon" vignettes for their arrivals tonight. You can see the first promo above.

- "When Legends Rise" by Godsmack has been announced as the official theme song for Friday's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Remember to join us for live coverage here on the site at 11am EST beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

- As noted, Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass is now official for the May 6th WWE Backlash pay-per-view after Cass attacked Bryan on tonight's show and left him laying backstage, then took Bryan's spot as a guest on MizTV with The Miz. There was some speculation on tonight's show featuring a big angle to reignite the feud between Miz and Bryan but it looks like they will do a slower build to that match while Bryan feuds with Cass. Miz took to Twitter after SmackDown and taunted Bryan with the following message: