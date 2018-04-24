New Videos Of Near-Complete WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Set

As seen in the videos below, the set is about complete for this Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. The stage gives off a WrestleMania-like vibe, as no other WWE event has had such a grand set in recent memory.

Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of the event this Friday. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday and WWE Backlash on May 6th.

WWE have pretty much got the stage set for their Greatest Royal Rumble show on Friday in Saudi Arabia! They're making the place look like a WrestleMania! Also notice the Steel Cage too! Can't lie i am excited! #WWEGreatestRoyalRumble #WWE #GreatestRoyalRumble #Jeddah #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/z5ytEmEys1 — #KickOutAtOne (@WWENJF) April 24, 2018