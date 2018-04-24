New Title Match Revealed For WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event, Updated Card For Friday

Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is now official for Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event.
Kalisto won a Gauntlet Match on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender. The Gauntlet also featured TJP, Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese. Kalisto was the last man to enter the Gauntlet and defeated Gulak to get the win.
This will be Cedric's first title defense since winning the vacant title at WrestleMania 34 by defeating Ali in the tournament finals.
The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium. The show will air live on the WWE Network and we will have live coverage here on the site beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. Below is the updated confirmed card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE United States Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H