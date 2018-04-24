New Title Match Revealed For WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event, Updated Card For Friday

Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is now official for Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Kalisto won a Gauntlet Match on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender. The Gauntlet also featured TJP, Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese. Kalisto was the last man to enter the Gauntlet and defeated Gulak to get the win.

This will be Cedric's first title defense since winning the vacant title at WrestleMania 34 by defeating Ali in the tournament finals.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium. The show will air live on the WWE Network and we will have live coverage here on the site beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H