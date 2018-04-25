Alexa Bliss Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Jeff Hardy Defends After 205, R-Truth Coming To SmackDown

- WWE posted this video of Tye Dillinger calling new SmackDown Superstar R-Truth to find out why he wasn't at this week's show in Louisville. Truth got confused once again and thought the show was taking place in St. Louis, where Monday's RAW was held. It sounds like Truth will be live on next week's SmackDown from Montreal.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retain over The Miz with the Swanton Bomb.

- We now know why Alexa Bliss has not wrestled a full match since the post-WrestleMania 34 RAW. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bliss recently underwent breast augmentation surgery, confirming recent speculation that heated up when Bliss missed the recent WWE tour of South Africa. She's participated in commentary and backstage segments on RAW since the New Orleans show but she has not wrestled.

Bliss is still scheduled to face RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at the May 6th WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which WWE has been reiterating on social media this week. Bliss looks to be enjoying some time away as she tweeted this poolside video on Tuesday: