WWE Confirms Injury, Mickie James Sends Message To Ronda Rousey, Carmella Signs Backlash Contract

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella signing her contract for the Backlash defense against Charlotte Flair. The in-ring contract signing with Carmella, Flair and Renee Young ended in chaos and Carmella forgot to sign.

- As noted, Zack Ryder revealed on social media that he suffered a knee injury during the WWE Main Event match against Mike Kanellis before RAW in St. Louis on Monday. WWE's website picked up on the injury but gave no additional details. They did confirm that Ryder flew back to Orlando for an MRI instead of going to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

- Mickie James took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted the following message to Ronda Rousey. This week's RAW ended with Rousey making the save as Mickie attacked Natalya. Mickie vs. Rousey should take place on WWE TV soon as they will be facing each other at some of the European live events next month. Mickie wrote: