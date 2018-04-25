Paul Heyman - Greatest Royal Rumble Update, The IIconics On Being Better Than Asuka (Video), Kalisto

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw "The IIconics" Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeat Asuka and Becky Lynch in tag team action. Above is post-match video of Billie and Peyton talking to Dasha Fuentes about their nefarious ways. They somehow spin this into being better than Asuka like they did on SmackDown.

- We noted earlier via PWInsider that Paul Heyman would not be appearing at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on Friday. In an update, it's now confirmed that Heyman will be working the show as WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defends against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match. Heyman was in New York on Tuesday and did not travel with the rest of the RAW crew from St. Louis to the Middle East. Word is that Heyman and Lesnar will be traveling to Saudi Arabia together later in the week.

- As noted, Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is now official for Friday's big Greatest Royal Rumble event. Kalisto tweeted the following on breaking his mask in last night's Gauntlet Match on WWE 205 Live and says he's bringing the Lucha House Party to Saudi Arabia: