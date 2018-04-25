NJPW G1 Special Tickets Going On Sale, Young Bucks, Kelly Klein Sends A Message To Deonna Purrazzo

- Above, Kelly Klein sends a warning to her upcoming opponent, Deonna Purrazzo, who she will face on April 27 at ROH Bound by Honor (full card here) on April 27.

- NJPW announced tickets for the G1 Special in Fan Francisco will be available beginning on May 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The event will take place from the Cow Palace, which NJPW says will host 10,000 fans. Ticket prices range from $40-$300.

- Matt Jackson tweeted out a video of The Young Bucks and Adam Page talking about their upcoming match against The Kingdom at Bound By Honor. Page was surprised The Young Bucks weren't tagging with Flip Gordon, since he's been getting more of their attention lately. The latest episode of Being the Elite is still number 100, The Young Bucks have been coy about if the series will continue or not.