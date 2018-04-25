Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* The Undisputed Era is out - NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, the injured Bobby Fish. Strong is officially announced as Tag Team Champion. They brag on Takeover weekend and Strong takes shots at WWE UK Pete Dunne

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Oney Lorcan with interference from Strong & O'Reilly. Danny Burch runs out to make the save but they beat him down

* Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss when Tino walked out on Riddick. After the match, Heavy Machinery issued a challenge to The War Raiders

* Kairi Sane defeated Australian indie wrestler Shazza McKenzie from Shine. After the match, Lacey Evans comes to the ring and apologizes to Kairi for comments after their TV match in New Orleans. Lacey offers a handshake but turns and drops Kairi with the mic

* TM61 defeated The Street Profits with feet on the bottom rope

* Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black never happens as Tommaso Ciampa attacks Gargano during his entrance and beats him up. Ciampa destroyed Gargano and left. Medics tended to Gargano and stretchered him out to an ambulance