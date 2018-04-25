Jon Jones Joins Daniel Cormier To Take Shots At Former Opponent, Bellator Card Change, Bellator 200

- The lineup for Saturday's Bellator 198 event has received a change, as a key main card bout suffered a hiccup. An injury to John Salter has opened the door for Gerald Harris to step in and face Rafael Lovato Jr. The card takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago and airs live on Paramount Network.

Harris brings a four-fight win streak into the bout, as the former UFC fighter is 25-5 overall. Lovato is a perfect 7-0 in his career, including three wins inside the Bellator cage.

Bellator 198 features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir in the quarterfinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, along with Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia, Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres and Dillon Danis - a training partner of Conor McGregor - vs. Kyle Walker.

- The Bellator 200 fight card is set, and a middleweight championship bout will not serve as the main event. Instead, heavyweights Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson will headline the May 25 show from the SSE Arena in London that airs via delay on Paramount Network. The bout is not part of the current ongoing grand prix.

Cro Cop, a former UFC fighter, sports an eight-fight win streak to his resume, including a victory in the Rizin openweight grand prix. Nelson has split his two Bellator bouts since signing with the promotion, falling to Matt Mitrione in the grand prix.

The co-main event sees Rafael Carvalho defend his middleweight strap vs. former Strikeforce champion and UFC contender Gegard Mousasi. Other bouts include Michael Page vs. David Rickels, Aaron Chalmers vs. Ash Griffiths and Phil Davis vs. Linton Vassell.

- While the idea of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier ever burying the hatchet is unlikely to happen, the two can agree on one subject: Alexander Gustafsson. After Gustafsson made some comments in regard to both the current light heavyweight champion and former titleholder, Jones took to Twitter to respond. You can check out the exchange below:

Jones and Cormier both hold victories over Gustafsson.

Alex, what exactly have you accomplished in your career?'I've earned the right to retire on top. Your greatest accomplishment is two close losses. Congrats on the new contract, now go fight. It's been two years. Enough with the social media. #gofight https://t.co/Uf2LJ31ALE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 21, 2018

I don't even like DC and I enjoyed this. Too funny ?? Alex bring all your tough guy s--t to the championship rounds next time ???? https://t.co/CSHLq7HlB2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2018