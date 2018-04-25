Seth Rollins On If WWE Monday Night RAW Should Be Built Around Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Newsweek to promote this Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. Below are a few highlights:

All the belts are being defended at GRR. You talked about the IC belt as the title that's defended every week, but if Roman takes the Universal title off of Brock and you retain, how will you feel sharing the spotlight on RAW?

"I would love to see Roman take down Brock Lesnar and bring the Universal Championship to RAW. It would be a huge coup for our television show, the live events, for everything. I'm team Roman 100 percent. I'm not worried about my position or the Intercontinental championship. I know what I bring to the table and what the Intercontinental title brings to the table. I think having Roman with the Universal title on RAW every week will only add to the show and the prestige we do every week."

Will it still be Roman's yard? [laughs]

"It's his yard all he wants. But I feel the show is mine, they don't call it Monday Night Rollins for nothing. I go out there every Monday and put on the best performances. For me, I'm the guy they should build the show around so [Roman] can think whatever he wants."

There's a history of Champion vs Champion matches between the IC and WWE champs. Would you want to get into a story with Roman?

"I'd absolutely love to get into the ring again with Roman. Without a doubt, he's one of the top competitors in the entire world and being in the ring with him, whenever any of the SHIELD guys are in the ring at the same time, there's a special feeling involved. We've had some very classic matchups in the past and we've gone back and forth before. I think it would be a great time and I'm certainly up for the challenge and I'm certain he would be too."

Rollins also discussed being the Intercontinental Champion, being the first match at WrestleMania, The Shield reunion fizzling and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.