WWE NXT Title Matches Tonight, New Feud For Becky Lynch? (Video), Carmella Vs. Charlotte Flair

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Asuka and Becky Lynch take a loss to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Above is post-show video of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose mocking Becky and running her down after she talks to a trainer about her arm. Becky listens as they talk trash and threatens to slap them around.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defends against Oney Lorcan

* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Kairi Sane vs. Australian indie wrestler Shazza McKenzie

* TM61 vs. The Street Profits

* NXT Champion Aleister Black defends against Johnny Gargano

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Charlotte Flair had the following Twitter exchange after their Backlash contract signing ended with a fight on last night's blue brand show: