Braun Strowman On Which WWE Star He Calls His 'Wrestling Dad'

WWE superstar Braun Strowman was recently a guest on the Heated Conversations podcast. "The Monster Among Men" spoke to Booker T about his work ethic, how he feels to lead the next generation of big men in the WWE, and more.

Strowman has grown immensely in his short time on the main roster. He's a true main-event talent that has been one of RAW's most consistent performers for the past two years. Strowman said he has worked very hard to reach where he is today.

"My whole life, from everything that I have ever gotten in my life I have worked hard for it, and have earned it," Strowman said. "I have taken it, I believe that anything in life when you work hard for it and you achieve it there's no greater feeling, but when someone gives you something you don't appreciate it as much, and you take it for granted, but when you put your heart and soul into it and it pays back to you, there is nothing more gratifying in this world."

A prototypical giant who can accomplish incredible feats of strength, Strowman is the top big man in WWE, following in the footsteps of legends like The Big Show, Kane and The Undertaker. Strowman said he relishes the fact that he is the top big man in the company and he has taken the time to learn from the big men of the past.

See Also Braun Strowman On If Being In A Tag Match At WrestleMania 34 Was Disappointing

"It's humbling, it really is. The big matches I had against The Big Show last year in an almost passing of the torch with that, and him taking me under my wing. We have a joke where I call The Big Show my 'Wrestling Dad,' because he treats me like a son. When I do something dumb he whacks me over the head and tells me not to do it again," Strowman said. "Same thing with Undertaker and Kane; where, with Kane I have been almost working with him for an entire year on the house shows and just listening to these guys stories and things they have done. These guys have done everything there is to do within this industry, and they are a fountain of knowledge, so anything I can do to pick their brains and talk, and put a match together with, they are special because I know there will come a day when it'll be my job to do the same with other talents coming in."

Strowman was also asked about how he has learned to grow his character. He said he has embraced the role he's been placed in and he enjoys breaking the mold of typical big men.

"It was a little bit to get used to. I have always kind of wanted to be the center of attention, and now WWE has kind of given me the platform to basically be a peacock and spread my feathers and have the world see what I am capable of doing that I am not just some big, clumsy guy stumbling over a wall [Shockmaster]. I am intelligent, and I want to show the world that I want to represent big guys all around the world that we are more than just 'big guys.'"

If any of these quotes is used, please use the h/t of Heated Conversations via Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Heated Conversations

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.