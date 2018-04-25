Karl Anderson On Taking A Bullet For AJ Styles, Mickie James - Ying Yang Twins Video, Bruce Prichard

- Above is the music video for Mickie James' "Left Right Left" single with hip-hop duo The Ying Yang Twins.

- Bruce Prichard will be filming a live episode of his "Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard" podcast on Monday, May 7th at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore, which is a spot that the WWE Superstars frequent when in town. This is different than the "Something Else to Wrestle With" podcast that Prichard has on the WWE Network. WWE will be in Montreal for RAW next week and fans are invited to stay and watch the show with Bruce and co-host Conrad Thompson after the podcast taping. The VIP meet & greet starts at 5pm and the podcast runs from 6pm until 8pm. Full details are at this link.

- Last night's SmackDown saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows lose to Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Aiden English in the main event. Karl Anderson stepped in the way of Styles and took a Kinshasa from Nakamura towards the end of the show. He tweeted the following on "taking a bullet" for Styles: